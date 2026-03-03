The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 begins winding down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the March 3, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* Wren Sinclair vs. Nikkita Lyons (WWE Women’s Speed #1 Contender Tournament

* Jacy Jayne (c) vs. ZARIA (NXT Women’s Championship)

* Ricky Saints’ ‘Absolute Experience’ concert

* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Shiloh Hill vs. Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

* Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley face-to-face

* Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker face-to-face

