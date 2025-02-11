The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 continues to wind down.

WWE NXT on The CW Network returns live tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, February 11, 2025:

* Bayley vs. Cora Jade

* Lexis King (c) vs. JDC (NXT Heritage Cup)

* Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland (NXT North American Title Cage Match)

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank Walker & Tank Leger vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.