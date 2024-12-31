The final WWE NXT show of 2024 goes down tonight.
WWE NXT returns on The CW Network at 8/7c this evening with the final two-hour episode of the year, which includes the 2024 WWE NXT Awards.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the December 31 episode.
* 2024 NXT Awards
* Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice
* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
