Viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW, and the presence of The Undertaker helped deliver a major boost.

According to Programming Insider, the July 22nd edition of NXT drew 747,000 viewers, a significant jump from the 586,000 viewers the July 15th show pulled in. The episode was heavily promoted around a rare special appearance from “The Deadman,” which clearly contributed to the strong performance.

The July 22nd broadcast also drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.12. This marks NXT’s highest overall viewership since the February 25, 2025 episode, which brought in 799,000 viewers.

The increase continues a recent upward trend for NXT, which has been bolstered by surprise appearances, crossover talent, and high-profile matches in recent months.