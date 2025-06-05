The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, June 3, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 684,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on May 27 drew 650,000 viewers, marking an increase of 34,000 viewers from week-to-week.

NXT on CW this week on 6/3 drew a 0.15 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up a bit from the 0.14 key demo rating from the 5/27 show last week.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT featured the surprise debut of former AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May.