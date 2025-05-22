The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

According to data from Programming Insider, the May 20 edition of NXT drew 697,000 total viewers. That marks an increase from the 664,000 viewers the show brought in two weeks earlier on May 6.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.13 rating, which is a slight dip from the previous week’s 0.14.

This week’s episode went head-to-head with stiff competition from major league sports. Over on ESPN, Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the night with 4.989 million viewers and a 1.64 demo rating.

Meanwhile, TNT aired Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals featuring the Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes. That broadcast drew 1.296 million viewers and notched a 0.40 rating in the 18–49 demo.

Despite the crowded sports landscape, NXT managed to post a modest viewership bump while maintaining a steady presence in the key demo.