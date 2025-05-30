The May 27 edition of WWE NXT saw a dip in total viewership but a slight uptick in the key demographic rating.

According to Programming Insider, this week’s episode drew 650,000 viewers, a decrease from the 697,000 who tuned in for the May 20 show. Despite the drop in overall audience, NXT posted a 0.14 rating in the coveted 18–49 demographic, edging up from last week’s 0.13.

The show aired opposite stiff competition, including Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. That matchup, airing across TNT and TruTV, pulled in approximately 6.7 million viewers and notched a 1.03 rating in the same 18–49 demo.