The numbers are in for the Tuesday, September 23, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 707,000 viewers on Tuesday for their two-hour primetime WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 “go-home show,” according to Pro Wrestling Torch.

By comparison, the number is down from the 737,000 viewers that the show drew for last week’s episode on September 16.

In the coveted 18-to-49 year old target demographic, the 9/23 WWE NXT show scored a 0.17 rating, equal to the 0.17 key demo rating for the 9/16 episode last Tuesday night.

Emanating from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and airing live via The CW Network from 8/7c to 10/9c, the September 23 episode of WWE NXT was the final episode leading up to the WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 premium live event on Saturday.

Heading into the show, the 9/23 NXT on CW episode featured TNA World Champion Trick Williams vs. WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi in a champion versus champion “Winner Take All” advertised main event. The show also featured the highly-anticipated TNA Wrestling invasion of WWE NXT.