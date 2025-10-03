The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

According to data published by WrestleNomics, the September 30 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew an average of 572,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s show, which pulled in 617,000 viewers for the episode that aired on September 23.

In the key 18-49 year old demographic, the 9/30 NXT on CW show posted a 0.10 rating, also down from the 0.12 target demo rating that the show drew one week earlier on 9/23.

This week’s installment of WWE NXT featured particularly tough competition on 9/30.

The MLB Wild Card matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a massive draw among sports fans, topping both broadcast and cable television with an average of 6.5 million viewers and a commanding 1.51 rating in the key 18-49 year old demo on ESPN.

WWE NXT on The CW Network will look to rebound next week when the October 7 episode emanating from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida features the NXT vs. TNA theme with the special NXT ShoWDown edition of the two-hour prime time Wednesday night program.

