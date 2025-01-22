The ratings for the January 21st episode of WWE NXT are in.

Jed I Goodman is reporting that this week’s show brought in 777,000 viewers, which is down from the 779,000 viewers the show drew the previous week.

WWE NXT scored a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.17 demo rating from last week.

Dragon Lee wasn’t featured on Monday’s episode of RAW when Rey Mysterio faced off against Kofi Kingston.

While Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde did come out to help Mysterio after the match, Lee wasn’t shown.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Lee addressed his absence. He wrote,

“Hey everyone! Hope y’all are doing well. I don’t usually share my personal stuff, but I want to grab my phone and do it today because I am happy and anxious because in a few days I will hold in my hands my new princess that is on the way. She could (arrive) today, tomorrow, the day after, this weekend or even next week but she is coming, so I am very excited to receive my second princess, well actually third counting my first child and my wife. That’s been the reason why I have not been at work recently, I have been helping my wife but you will see a stronger Dragon Lee and giving my best as I always do inside that ring soon. Sending hugs to everyone!”

Elijah says Ezekiel is doing well.

During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Elijah commented on Ezekiel’s brief run in WWE. He said,

“Zeke got involved in the mix for a little while. It was great to see him live out his dream. It was a little bit short-lived. I thought he had a great career ahead of himself. Kevin Owens took care of him, that’s for sure. He’s hanging out in California, working out, staying in shape. He’s rehabbing. He’s still recovering, still on the road back. Maybe one day he makes a comeback. Long recovery. Back injuries are no joke.”

When Elijah was asked whether Ezekiel would be in the WWE Royal Rumble, he stated:

“I can’t speak on his behalf, but he’s recovering well. He’s getting primed for a comeback.”