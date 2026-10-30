NXT averaged 520,000 viewers on The CW for its October 27 episode, according to Wrestlenomics. That was down from 655,000 the previous week, a 20.6% decrease, and F4W reported that it was the show’s lowest audience since May 19.

Among adults 18–49, NXT drew a 0.09 rating, down 10% from the previous week’s 0.10. F4W noted that it tied the show’s lowest demo rating since August 4, with the broadcast airing opposite Game 4 of the World Series.

The weekly decline comes with October averages still ahead of last year. Wrestlenomics lists October 2026 at 610,000 viewers, up 3% from 592,000 in October 2025, with the demo average rising 10% from 0.10 to 0.11.

Compared with the preceding four weeks, Tuesday’s episode was 20% below the 648,000-viewer average and 18% below the 0.11 demo average. The Halloween Havoc go-home show featured Jackson Drake retaining the NXT North American Championship against EK Prosper, while Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Waller closed the broadcast with a parking-lot brawl.

Sources: Wrestlenomics and F4W.