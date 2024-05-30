The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Programming Insider is reporting that the Tuesday, May 28, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida drew 703,000 viewers.

By comparison, this is up quite a bit compared to last week’s show on 5/21, which finished with an average of 654,000, which itself was a big jump from the previous week, which pulled 567,000 viewers on 5/14.

The 5/28 show this week drew a 0.24 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, compared to a 0.17 rating in the same key demo for the 5/21 show last week.

WWE NXT featured an appearance by hip-hop sensation Sexxy Red, who unveiled the new NXT Women’s North American Championship, as well as surprise appearances by former AEW/ROH star “All Ego” Ethan Page and current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.