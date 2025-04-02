The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, April 1, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 650,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on March 25 drew 741,000 viewers, marking a decrease of of 91,000 viewers from week-to-week, and marks the lowest viewership for the weekly two-hour NXT on CW program since the December 31, 2024 episode.

NXT on CW this week on 4/1 drew a 0.15 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is the same key demo rating that last week’s show drew on 3/25.

The 4/1 episode of WWE NXT featured Ricky Saints capturing the NXT North American Championship, Stephanie Vaquer relinquishing the NXT Women’s North American Championship and much more. For those interested, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/1/25.