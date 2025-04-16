The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, April 15, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 663,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider

By comparison, the previous week’s show on April 8 drew 683,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 20,000 viewers from week-to-week.

NXT on CW this week on 4/15 drew a 0.14 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down a bit from the 0.17 key demo rating from the 4/8 show last week.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT served as the “go-home show” for the WrestleMania 41 Weekend special event, NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.