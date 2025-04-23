The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, April 22, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 686,000 viewers, according to PWInsider.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on April 15 drew 663,000 viewers, marking an increase of 23,000 viewers from week-to-week.

NXT on CW this week on 4/22 drew a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up a bit from the 0.14 key demo rating from the 4/15 show last week.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT served as the post-NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 show coming out of WrestleMania 41 Weekend.