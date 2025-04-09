The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, April 8, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 683,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on April 1 drew 650,000 viewers, marking an increase of 33,000 viewers from week-to-week.

NXT on CW this week on 4/8 drew a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up a bit from the 0.15 key demo rating from the 4/1 show last week

The 4/8 episode of WWE NXT featured Darkstate defeating Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in a six-man tag-team main event. For those interested, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/8/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.