Numbers are in for the August 12, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT on CW show for 8/12 drew 728,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider. This marks a 12,000 viewer decrease compared to last week’s show on 8/5, which saw 675,000 viewers tune in to the two-hour prime time Tuesday night program.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, Tuesday’s NXT show delivered a 0.17 rating, marking a slight increase compared to the 0.16 key demo rating that the 8/5 show drew last week.