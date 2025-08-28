Numbers are in for the August 26, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT on CW show for 8/26 drew 616,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider. This marks a 59,000 viewer decrease compared to last week’s show on 8/19, which saw 675,000 viewers tune in to the two-hour prime time Tuesday night program.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, Tuesday’s NXT show delivered a 0.12 rating, also down quite a bit compared to the 0.12 key demo rating that the 8/19 show pulled last week.

WWE NXT on August 27 served as the post-WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 episode of the show, and featured a Blindfold Match between Lexis King and Myles Borne, a six-woman tag-team bout, Ricky Saints vs. Josh Briggs in a number one contender match and more.