Numbers are in for the August 5, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT on CW show for 8/5 drew 740,000 viewers, a near 10-percent increase from the 675,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week, according to Programming Insider.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, Tuesday’s NXT show delivered a 0.16 rating, the same as the 0.16 key demo rating that the 7/29 show drew last week.

At 740,000 viewers, this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network is the second-largest viewership total the show has garnered dating back to the March 25 episode.