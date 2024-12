The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Wednesday, December 24, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 723,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on December 17 drew 708,000 viewers, marking an increase of 15,000 viewers for this week’s Christmas Eve episode.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.14 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo on the 12/17 show last week.