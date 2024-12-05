The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Wednesday, December 3, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 593,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on November 26 drew 632,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.13 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.15 rating in the same key demo on the 11/26 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event, and featured special appearances by Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.