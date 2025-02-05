The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, February 4, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 766,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on January 28 drew 827,000 viewers, marking a pretty big decrease for this week’s show on 2/4.

The NXT on CW show on 2/4 drew a 0.20 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which was actually slightly up from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo on the 1/28 show.

Tuesday’s show featured appearances by WWE main roster stars Charlotte Flair, Bayley, A-Town Down Under, as well as TNA Wrestling star JDC (Fandango).