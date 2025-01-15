The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, January 14, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 779,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on January 7, 2025 drew 957,000 viewers for the New Year’s Evil show featuring a special appearance by The Rock, as well as multiple title changes.

The NXT on CW show on 1/14 drew a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.25 rating in the same key demo on the 1/7 show.