The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, January 28, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 827,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on January 21 drew 812,000 viewers, marking a slight increase for this week’s show on 1/28.

The NXT on CW show on 1/28 drew a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.22 rating in the same key demo on the 1/21 show.

Tuesday’s rating was the third-largest for the show since moving from USA Network to The CW Network.