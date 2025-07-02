Numbers are in for the July 1, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT on CW show for 7/1 drew 627,000 viewers, a significant decrease from the 729,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week, according to Programming Insider.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, Tuesday’s NXT show delivered a 0.15 rating, also down from the 0.16 key demo rating that the 6/24 show drew last week.

At 627,000 viewers, this week’s episode of WWE NXT is the lowest viewed show in all of 2025 thus far.