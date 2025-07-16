Numbers are in for the July 15, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT on CW show for 7/15 drew 586,000 viewers, a significant decrease from the 695,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week, according to Programming Insider.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, Tuesday’s NXT show delivered a 0.12 rating, also down from the 0.16 key demo rating that the 7/8 show drew last week.

At 586,000 viewers, this week’s episode of WWE NXT is the lowest viewed show in all of 2025 thus far, and the lowest number for the show dating back to July of 2024.