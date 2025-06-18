The numbers are in for the Tuesday, June 17, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT saw a dip in overall viewership for the June 17 episode, drawing 660,000 viewers on The CW, according to Programming Insider.

That marks a drop from the 726,000 viewers the show pulled in the previous week on June 10.

Despite the decline in total audience, NXT did see a slight uptick in the key 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.16 rating—up from last week’s 0.15.

The episode aired opposite stiff competition, as TNT broadcast Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. The game brought in 2.338 million viewers and posted a strong 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demo.

This week’s WWE NXT show featured the official WWE NXT contract signing of Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, as well as multiple elimination matches for the return of the all-women’s WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event next month in Atlanta, GA.