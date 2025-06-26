Numbers are in for the June 24, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The June 24th episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 729,000 viewers, an increase from the 660,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week, according to Wrestle Nomics.

This week’s broadcast held steady in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.16 rating, matching the rating from the June 17th episode.

NXT ranked #9 for the night across all broadcast and cable programming.