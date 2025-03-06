The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, March 4, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 698,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on February 25 drew 799,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 101,000 viewers from week-to-week.

The NXT on CW show this week on 3/4 drew a 0.15 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also a pretty big drop from the 0.19 key demo rating for last week’s show on 2/25.

It’s worth noting that the 3/4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network did not air in this time slot in two major media markets — New York City and Chicago — due to the live U.S. President Donald Trump speech on multiple television networks, which reportedly averaged 36.6 million viewers in total.