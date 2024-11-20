The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Wednesday, November 19, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 672,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on November 12 drew 631,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo on the 11/12 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT faced stiff competition in the form of an NBA game between two major media market teams in the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, which drew 1.6 million viewers and a 0.50 key demo rating on TNT.