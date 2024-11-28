The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Wednesday, November 26, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 632,000 viewers, according to Pwinsider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on November 12 drew 672,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo on the 11/19 show last week.

