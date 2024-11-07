The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Wednesday, November 6, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 619,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on October 29 drew 588,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up from the 0.14 rating in the same key demo on the 10/29 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT faced stiff competition in the form of the U.S. Election and a head-to-head episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which drew 523,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.