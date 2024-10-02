WWE’s report card for the premiere episode of NXT on CW is in.

And the news is good.

The Tuesday, October 1, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 895,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on September 24 drew 620,000 viewers, marking an increase of 44.4 percent, or 275,000 more overall viewers for this week’s show on 10/1.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.26 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo on the 9/24 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT marked the debut episode on The CW Network after a multi-year run on the USA Network.