The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, October 15, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 639,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on October 8 drew 874,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.24 rating in the same key demo on the 10/8 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT marked the third episode since the move from USA Network to The CW. The show faced tough competition in the form of the MLB ALCS game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, which drew 5.4 million viewers and a 1.28 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.