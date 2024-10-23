The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, October 22, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 702,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on October 15 drew 639,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.18 rating in the same key demo on the 10/15 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT faced stiff competition in the form of the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks on TNT, which drew 3 million viewers a 1.18 demo rating.