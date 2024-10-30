The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, October 29, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 588,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on October 22 drew 702,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.14 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo on the 10/22 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT faced stiff competition in the form of Game 4 of the MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, which drew a reported 16.275 million viewers and a 3.78 rating in the 18-49 demo on FOX.