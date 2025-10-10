The numbers are in for the first-ever NXT vs. TNA special event.

And the news is good!

Earlier today, WrestleNomics released the ratings and viewership information for this week’s special NXT Showdown episode of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on The CW Network prime time Tuesday night program.

For the October 7 special NXT vs. TNA themed-edition of NXT on CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the show drew a respectable 625,000 total viewers on average, marking a noticeable increase from the 572,000 viewers who tuned in to the previous week’s regular episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday, September 30.

In the coveted key 18 to 49 year old demographic, NXT Showdown also saw growth, posting a 0.12 rating, up from last Tuesday’s 0.10 demo rating for the 9/30 NXT on CW show.

The improvement in both total viewership and the demo suggests that the brand maintained strong audience engagement despite notable competition on cable, with many likely to point directly to the boost in viewership due to the NXT vs. TNA special theme for the episode.

NXT on CW went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on TBS on October 7, which attracted 321,000 viewers and scored a 0.07 rating in the same demo.

The October 7 broadcast of NXT Showdown continued to build momentum as the developmental brand moves deeper into the fall season, featuring follow-up angles from NXT No Mercy fallout and ongoing storylines involving top names from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

It’s worth noting that these figures are part of Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” measurement system, a revised methodology that industry insiders have pointed out tends to produce lower numbers for professional wrestling programming compared to the previous reporting system.

For those interested, you can read more about the Nielsen ratings changes and how they affect the pro wrestling shows here and here.

Among the highlights from the 10/7 NXT Showdown show were The Hardys defeating DarkState in the ‘Winner Take All’ showdown with the TNA and NXT Tag-Team Championships on the line. With their win, The Hardys will now defend the TNA and NXT Tag-Team Championships in a Tables Match against The Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 this coming Sunday night, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

If you missed the NXT Showdown special episode with the NXT vs. TNA themed matches, you can read our complete WWE NXT Results 10/7/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.