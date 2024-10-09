The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, October 8, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 874,000 viewers, according to Pro Wrestling Torch.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on October 1 drew 895,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.24 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.26 rating in the same key demo on the 10/1 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT marked the second episode on The CW Network after a multi-year run on the USA Network, and faced competition in the form of hour one of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.