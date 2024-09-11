The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, September 10, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 628,000 viewers, according to Pro Wrestling Torch.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on September 3 drew 631,000 viewers, marking a slight 3,000 viewer increase for this week’s show on 9/10.

The “WWE Week on USA Network” edition of the weekly WWE NXT show on Tuesday drew a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.17 rating in the same key demo on the 9/3 show last week.