The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, September 24, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 620,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on September 17 drew 677,000 viewers, marking a decrease for this week’s show on 9/24.

The WWE NXT show ranked ninth for the day on cable television on Tuesday, and drew a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.21 rating in the same key demo on the 9/17 show last week.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT marked the final episode on USA Network before the show moves to The CW next week.