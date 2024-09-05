The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, September 3, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 631,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on August 27 drew 615,000 viewers, marking a 16,000 viewer increase for this week’s show on 9/3.

The post-No Mercy 2024 show on Tuesday drew a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.15 rating in the same key demo on the 8/27 show last week.