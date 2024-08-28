The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the August 27, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida drew 615,000 viewers.

By comparison, the August 20 episode of the show drew 639,000 viewers.

The 8/27 show this week, which was the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 go-home episode of the show, scored a 0.15 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo for the 8/20 show.