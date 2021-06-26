WWE recently filed to trademark four new in-ring monikers for some of their newest NXT recruits at the Performance Center. Details on those names and who they belong to are below.

-Harlem Bravado, who is known for his work in ROH, EVOLVE, and Chikara will now be going by Andre Chase.

-Two-time All-American wrestler Drew Kasper will now go by the name Brutus Creed. Kasper recently graduated from Otterbein University.

-Jacob Kasper, Drew’s brother, will now be known as Julius Creed. He was also a standout collegiate wrestler at Duke University.

-Avery Taylor will now go by the name Jacy Jayne. She signed with WWE earlier this year and was an EVOLVE alumni.