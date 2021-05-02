Earlier this week, there was a video of WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz giving a speech during a Seminole County Board of County Commissioners meeting.
This is where he talked about how continuing to have a mask mandate puts kids at risk of being preyed upon by traffickers and predators.
He took to Facebook to post this statement:
“My wife said some folks are apparently writing about our ‘Radical Views’.
*Human Trafficking is modern-day slavery and we seek to eradicate it
*Abortion is Murder and needs to be Abolished
*Children in my community that are being forced by local government to wear masks for 8 hours a day against their parents wishes is abuse. We have a God-ordained duty to speak up for the ‘least of these’ and petition our magistrates to prevent harm upon children.
If this is “Radical” then label me an extremist for Christ. We’re not called to fit in with the world. We’re called to serve God!
…“We ought to obey God rather than men.”
Acts 5:29
#ChristIsKing #AbolishAbortionFlorida #endhumantrafficking”