The next WWE NXT special event will reportedly be the “Takeover: In Your House” show.

Takeover is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to Fightful Select.

WWE has not announced “Takeover: In Your House” as of this writing, but talents have been made aware of the date, and were told that In Your House is the theme for the show.

This will be the first Takeover event since the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” show during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

NXT brought back the In Your House name on June 7, 2020 after a more than 20 year year hiatus. That show took place at Full Sail University, and was headlined by the pre-recorded Backlot Brawl between then-NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream, plus the main event that saw Io Shirai capture the NXT Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair, in a Triple Threat that also featured current RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

