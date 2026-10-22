WWE NXT could be heading back to Wednesday night for a special one-week move that would put the show directly against AEW Blood & Guts.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, The CW is reportedly interested in moving the November 3 episode of NXT to Wednesday, November 4, due to coverage of the U.S. midterm elections.

The concern is that election coverage on Tuesday night could result in NXT being preempted by numerous CW affiliates.

“I don’t know this 100%,” Meltzer said. “I was told by people who know that CW wants to move NXT to that Wednesday. It probably will be moved because if it’s on Tuesday, it’ll be preempted on far too many stations.”

The potential schedule change would create an interesting situation, as AEW is already scheduled to present its annual Blood & Guts special that Wednesday from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meltzer noted that the timing could present a challenge for NXT, particularly with the episode coming just days after the Halloween Havoc premium live event on Saturday, October 31.

“That’s the night of Blood and Guts,” Meltzer continued. “AEW has the two Blood and Guts matches they set up tonight that are going to be pretty wild. I don’t know that AEW knows any of this right now, but obviously they will in five minutes.”

He added that WWE would likely need to generate significant interest coming out of Halloween Havoc to compete with one of AEW’s biggest television events of the year.

“NXT is going to have to shoot a big angle on Halloween Havoc because it’s a tough situation.”

The potential move could also result in WWE airing three different programs opposite AEW Blood & Guts, with WWE Evolve and WWE Main Event already scheduled for Wednesday night.

“WWE will actually have three shows going against Blood and Guts. They’re going to have NXT, which isn’t 100% but is probable, the Evolve show, and the Main Event show, all at the same time,” Meltzer explained.

“They’re competing with themselves on three levels, and they’re competing with one of AEW’s signature shows of the year on their own night.”

Meanwhile, AEW continued building toward Blood & Guts during the October 21 episode of Dynamite, revealing the participants for the men’s match.

The Don Callis Family team of Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle will face Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Steven Borden, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Darby Allin.

As of now, the reported NXT schedule change has not been officially confirmed by WWE or The CW.

If finalized, the move would set up another rare head-to-head Wednesday night showdown between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, this time opposite one of AEW’s signature annual specials.

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