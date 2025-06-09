According to a new report from PWInsiderElite, WWE NXT has shown significant interest in signing current TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana. The buzz surrounding Santana has grown rapidly following his recent guest appearances on NXT programming, including a standout match against rising WWE star Trick Williams.

Sources indicate that Santana received “high marks” internally from WWE officials after his early appearances. His in-ring performance, presence, and chemistry with WWE talent—especially in his match against Trick Williams—left a lasting impression, prompting renewed discussions within NXT about potentially bringing him in long-term.

However, Santana’s current contract with TNA Wrestling could complicate any immediate move to WWE. Reports confirm that Santana is under contract with TNA through the end of 2025, meaning he would not be eligible to sign with WWE or appear regularly on NXT television until early 2026.

This development comes on the heels of Mike Santana’s farewell to House of Glory, the independent wrestling promotion where he has spent much of his time outside TNA. His departure has only fueled speculation about future plans and a potential WWE run once his contractual obligations are fulfilled.

As WWE NXT continues to scout and sign top talent from across the wrestling world, Santana appears to be high on their radar. With strong in-ring skills, charisma, and proven crowd connection, Mike Santana could be a major asset to the WWE NXT brand once he becomes contractually available. Fans will be watching closely as 2026 approaches.