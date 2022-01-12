– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at how Bron Breakker captured the NXT Title from Tommaso Ciampa in the New Year’s Evil main event last Tuesday. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined a ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin interviews new NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The sirens start up and out comes Breakker to a pop. Breakker hits the ring and raises the NXT Title in the air.

Some fans chant “you deserve it!” while others respond “no he don’t!” in response. Breakker thanks Tommaso Ciampa and praises him as a top performer and an outstanding human being. Breakker says most didn’t see it but Ciampa grabbed his neck after the match and told him this is his time, and then exited the ring to pay respects to his father, Rick Steiner, who was here for the first time. Fans bark for Rick. Breakker knows he has big shoes to fill but he’s here to do it for the fans.

Breakker says if anyone in the back wants to come challenge him, just know that every day you show up to train, he’s already training, when you show up to watch film, he’s already watched it, and he’s the first to show up, because he’s NXT Champion. Breakker says he’s ready to prove why he won the title each and every week. He drops the mic and exits the ring, raising the NXT Title in the air.

Breakker poses at ringside for the crowd but the music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They have a brief staredown before Breakker heads to the back and Legado del Fantasma heads to the ring.

Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

Santos Escobar waits in the ring while Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde stand by. The music hits and out comes Xyon Quinn. The winner of this match will leave with Elektra Lopez at his side.

The bell rings and Quinn unloads on Escobar to start. We see Lopez watching the match from the platform above the crowd. Quinn works Escobar around the ring and unloads in the corner now, rocking him with a headbutt. Quinn beats Escobar down with elbow strikes. Quinn scoops Escobar and launches him face-first into a top turnbuckle, dazing Escobar. Quinn grounds Escobar now but he quickly fights up to his feet.

Quinn grinds Escobar’s face across the top rope as fans do dueling chants. Quinn continues dominate Escobar, putting him down in the corner again. Lopez looks on from her platform as we go to commercial.

The picture-in-picture commercial shows how the two brawled at ringside during the break, using the announce table and Escobar turned it around. Mendoza and Wilde also got involved at ringside. Escobar rammed Quinn into the edge of the apron and brought the action back into the ring. Escobar focuses on Quinn’s leg now. Escobar breaks the submission and kicks Quinn around the ring now, beating him down in the corner. We come back from the break Escobar continues to control Quinn. Escobar runs and charges with a strike into Quinn’s knee, bringing him back down.

The referee checks on Quinn but Escobar covers for a 2 count. Escobar kicks the hurt leg and drags him to the corner, then drops down on the leg again. Escobar talks some trash in Quinn’s face and works him over some more. Quinn tries to fight back but Escobar traps him in the corner with his leg on the middle rope, then charges in with a big dropkick to the hurt leg as Lopez looks on from ringside now, no longer on her platform.

Escobar with a big chop and enziguri kick in the corner. Escobar charges but Quinn explodes out of the corner and levels him. Quinn headbutts Escobar to the mat, then hits a shoulder thrust in the corner. Quinn tosses Escobar across the ring, and nails a running thrust into the corner. Quinn scoops Escobar on his shoulders but Wilde distracts from the apron, allowing Escobar to dump Quinn from behind, sending him to the floor.

Escobar scoops Quinn on his shoulders but Lopez walks over and stares at him. He puts Quinn down and has some words with Lopez. Quinn comes from behind and sends Escobar back in. Quinn is briefly distracted by Lopez, but he turns around to Escobar going for a suicide dive. Quinn meets him at the ropes with a big right hand.

Lopez rubs on Quinn’s chest now, distracting him again. Quinn nods at her and turns back around to face the ring but Lopez kicks him low from behind. Mendoza rolls Quinn back into the ring and Escobar finishes him off with the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, the music hits as Legado del Fantasma poses together in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Quinn looks on from the mat as Legado del Fantasma celebrates at ringside.

– Tony D’Angelo is backstage with a promo for Pete Dunne ahead of their “Crowbar on a Pole” match. D’Angelo tried to be nice and let Dunne off with just a broken hand, but Dunne came back at him and that was a big mistake. D’Angelo says that was a big mistake as all he wanted was a little mouthpiece, a souvenir from WarGames, but tonight, like his dog, Dunne will learn that Tony D is in charge.

– We see how Grayson Waller attacked AJ Styles on RAW, to force the DQ in his match against Austin Theory. Styles vs. Waller will headline tonight’s show.

– We get a vignette on Corey Grimes and how he’s going straight to the moon and chasing gold in 2022. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see video of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at a pool-side photo shoot. She brags about her win at New Year’s Evil and how hot she is, telling everyone to keep staring because she knows you will.

Damon Kemp vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and Damon Kemp is wrapping his entrance. This is Bobby Steveson, brother to Gable Steveson. Out next comes Cameron Grimes.

The bell rings and they go at it. Kemp goes for a takedown and ends up getting it. Fans chant “to the moon!” as Grimes tries to avoid another takedown. Grimes with some arm drags now.

We see Malcolm Bivens watching from the entrance-way now. Kemp works Grimes over on the mat but Grimes kips-up. Grimes rocks Kemp with big forearms and a kick to the chest. Kemp sends Grimes into the corner but Grimes elbows him. Grimes comes off the top but Kemp catches him in a belly-to-belly suplex. Kemp with a Sleeper attempt now but Grimes breaks free and clotheslines him. Grimes mounts some offense and nails a running dropkick in the corner.

Grimes goes to the top and hits a big crossbody. Grimes rallies the crowd from the corner now, then goes for the Cave-In and connects for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes yells at the camera about being the man around here and coming for the gold. He exits the ring and plays to the crowd as they cheer him on.

– Joe Gacy and Harland are backstage now. Gacy sends their sincerest gratitude to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament Committee for allowing them to participate in tonight’s Dusty Classic player-in match. He says this is an opportunity that will not be taken lightly or squandered. Gacy says to allow he and Harland to participate in a historic event like this is something they will remember for the rest of their lives, and they plan to use this platform to demonstrate that no matter anyone’s size or experience, everyone has an equal opportunity to be involved in The Dusty Cup. Gacy tells Malik Blade and Edris Enofe that they will be in a safe space when they step in the ring with them, and while they may be rivals tonight, Harland wants them to know that this does not make them rivals for life. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Von Wagner attacked Andre Chase and students from Chase University last week. Vic says Wagner has been fined and suspended for last week’s actions.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Qualifier: Harland and Joe Gacy vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

We go back to the ring and Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are out. We get a backstage promo with the two up & coming talents hyping their team up. Harland and Joe Gacy are out next.

Gacy starts off with Enofe and they go at it. Gacy rocks Enofe with a big right hand and then slams him with a spinning Uranage for a 2 count as Harland looks on. Enofe stops Gacy from tagging but Gacy knees him. Enofe rolls Gacy for a quick 1 count. Enofe with a knee strike. Blade tags in and they double team Gacy. Blade with a big dropkick. Blade with a big arm drag to Gacy now, grounding him as Harland seethes on the apron.

Gacy avoids another double team but they catch up with him and deliver an assisted neckbreaker. Enofe covers for a 2 count. Gacy goes on and finally tags in Harland.

Harland smashes Blade and man-handles him, crushing him into the corner and grinding him face-first into the turnbuckle as the referee warns him. Harland punishes Blade some more and then levels Enofe on the apron with a big clothesline. Harland brings Enofe in and launches him into the corner.

Harland slams Blade face-first into the turnbuckles over and over as the referee warns him. Harland doesn’t listen and keeps smashing Blade until the referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

– After the match, a furious Harland backs the referee into the corner but Gacy backs him away. We go to replays. Enofe and Blade stand tall and celebrate now, and it’s announced that they will be advancing to the tournament. Harland and Gacy stare them down from the entrance-way.

– We get a video package on Imperium – WALTER and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. They’re all about integrity, honor and discipline, they earn everything they get by working harder than everyone else. They go on about fighting harder and not congratulating themselves when they succeed. They do not believe in pipe dreams, they carry themselves with sophistication and class, and they are not like us. The mat is sacred to them.

– We see Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Crowbar On A Pole Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

Back from the break and out first comes Tony D’Angelo. Pete Dunne is out next. We see the crowbar up high on a pole in the corner.

The bell rings and fans chant for Dunne but D’Angelo strikes first with a big right hand as Dunne charges, and they go at it. They trade holds and Dunne works D’Angelo over on the mat. Dunne climbs for the crowbar but D’Angelo pulls him down and unloads with right hands. D’Angelo with a bear-hug but it’s quickly broken. Dunne takes D’Angelo back down and stomps on him.

Dunne goes for the crowbar again but D’Angelo pulls him down and unloads with more punches. D’Angelo blocks a kick and launches Dunne out of the corner with a big Exploder suplex. D’Angelo climbs for the crowbar but Dunne stops him. Dunne climbs up and stomps on D’Angelo from the top. They tangle in the corner and Dunne kicks D’Angelo from the apron. D’Angelo brings Dunne in from the apron with a big suplex into a Falcon Arrow. We go to commercial with both Superstars down on the mat.

Back from the break and D’Angelo slams Dunne by his arm. We see a kendo stick, ladder, trash can and other items at ringside, but Vic says the referee stopped them from using weapons that aren’t legal. Dunne turns it back around and drops D’Angelo with a neckbreaker.

Dunne grounds D’Angelo and stomps on his arm. Dunne looks up at the crowbar but wastes some time as fans chant “yes!” now. Dunne keeps control and goes to the top for the crowbar but D’Angelo stops him. D’Angelo brings Dunne to the mat with a huge German suplex. D’Angelo goes for the crowbar and he grabs it now.

Tony D is all smiles as he brings the crowbar back down. He swings it in the corner but Dunne dodges it, and dodges it again. Dunne kicks D’Angelo’s arm and takes the crowbar. D’Angelo scrambles to the apron and retreats to the floor when Dunne swings the crowbar, hitting the pole with it. D’Angelo trips Dunne and brings him to the floor, driving him spine-first into the edge of the apron. D’Angelo grabs the crowbar and brings it back to the floor. He holds Dunne down on the announce table using the crowbar, and tries to smash his arm with it but Dunne moves.

Dunne comes back with a big knee strike against the apron as the referee counts. Dunne runs and drops double knees on D’Angelo’s arm on the floor. They bring it back int eh ring at the 9 count as fans chant for Dunne. Dunne brings the crowbar in and puts it in D’Angelo’s mouth from behind, pulling back on it. D’Angelo pushes him back into the corner to break free, then nails a crowbar-assisted swinging beckbreaker. Dunne kicks out at 2.

D’Angelo stomps on Dunne’s injured hand now. D’Angelo smashes Dunne’s hand with the crowbar. D’Angelo goes for another crowbar-assisted swinging neckbreaker but it’s blocked. Dunne unloads with strikes in the corner, then stomps on D’Angelo’s hand. Dunne grabs the crowbar and raises it in the air to a pop. D’Angelo ducks a shot but goes for a German and it’s countered. Dunne takes D’Angelo down and applies a modified Crossface using the crowbar in D’Angelo’s teeth. D’Angelo breaks free.

D’Angelo brings a steel chair in the ring but the referee yells at him. D’Angelo’s fingers apparently get snapped in the chair. The referee stops them both from using the chair as Dunne brings D’Angelo down in a submission, trying to bend his fingers back. D’Angelo breaks the hold by getting to the bottom rope. They get up and Dunne unloads with forearms to the face. D’Angelo tackles him into the corner and he lands spine-first on the chair. Dunne gets sent into the post, and rocked again, then D’Angelo levels him with a crowbar shot to the face as he approaches. D’Angelo covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, D’Angelo stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Tony D is all smiles as he looks on from the entrance-way with the crowbar. Dunne is still flat on his back in the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Grayson Waller, asking about tonight’s main event with AJ Styles. He talks about how he’s destined to be in the main event, and how he will stay there. Waller then brags about how his social media numbers are up after his appearances on NXT and RAW. He says maybe he will go to SmackDown and smack WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura next. Waller goes on bragging and says tonight he will make another Grayson Waller Moment in the ring with AJ.

– We see Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta backstage warming up. Wendy Choo is there, but she wakes up and walks off for her in-ring debut. Hartwell and Pirotta look a bit confused but they follow her. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at another photo shoot. She brags about Toxic Attraction, then we hear from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who continue bragging about how the thirst has been extra high for them, and how no one else in the NXT women’s division can compete.

Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and already out is Wendy Choo making her in-ring debut, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Out next is Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Indi starts off with Miller and they lock up. Miller works on the arm while Choo is apparently asleep on the apron. Indi mounts offense but Miller comes back with a dropkick. Miller then nails a suicide dive to the floor to take Persia down. Catanzaro and Carter come in with a double team, sending Carter to take Indi down on the floor. Catanzaro then flies out, taking Persia down on the floor. The three babyfaces celebrate at ringside.

We see Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs backstage watching, cheering on Catanzaro and Carter. Indi and Carter go at it in the ring now. Carter with a twisting neckbreaker for a 2 count. Indi kicks Carter away but Carter stops her from tagging. Indi scoops Carter on her shoulders but Carter rolls her up for 2. Indi drops Carter as Choo wakes up on the apron and has a sip from her cup. Choo tags in as does Miller.

Choo unloads and drops Miller while wrestling in a onesie. Choo with a dropkick and a cartwheel into an elbow in the corner. Choo with another big suplex for a 2 count as Catanzaro breaks it up. Persia comes in and nails a sitdown powerbomb to Catanzaro. Carter and Indi go at it now with Indi hitting a Spinebuster. Miller takes Persia down for a pop. Choo is asleep in the middle of the ring as fans chant “NXT!” now.

Miller goes for Choo but she plays possum and tags in Persia. Persia scoops Miller onto her shoulders and tags in Indi. Persia then spikes Miller into the mat, and Indi follows up with a top rope elbow to the back of the neck for the pin to win.

Winners: Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

– After the match, Persia and Indi stand tall as the music hits. Choo joins them and they all appear to be on the same page.

– MSK finds the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy backstage. They get excited and start talking about how history will repeat itself as they defeat various teams, naming several teams from the NXT tag team division. Dakota Kai interrupts and says something about how nothing divides friendship like success. She walks off as MSK yells at her about not putting that energy out there.

– Solo Sikoa is backstage taping up. He doesn’t care which version of Boa shows up, he’s ready. Solo walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kay Lee Ray shows up to Mandy Rose’s photo shoot but the photographer says it’s already done. KLR says Rose can show up for photo shoots, but not title defenses. KLR starts destroying the photo shoot set with her baseball bat, then knocks the camera off the tripod. She sarcastically says she’s sorry, then walks off.

Boa vs. Solo Sikoa

We go back to the ring and Boa is already out, as is Solo Sikoa.

The bell rings and Boa charges with a kick but Solo moves and goes to work on him. Solo beats Boa from corner to another corner. Boa counters and nails a roundhouse kick. Boa beats Solo down and works him over. Boa tosses Solo to the floor but he runs right back in. Solo ducks a kick and takes Boa down, then mounts him with punches, and more strikes on the mat.

Solo with a big chop to the chest to drop Boa. Solo knocks Boa out of the ring now. Solo follows but Boa hits him in the gut, then runs him head-first into the ring post as the referee counts. Boa rolls Solo back into the ring and kicks away at his knee. Boa with knee strikes now, backing Solo against the rope. Boa runs Solo from one side of the ring to the other, delivering knee strikes to the gut. Boa with a big double underhook suplex for a close 2 count. Boa grounds Solo now as the referee warns him not to pull the hair. Fans try to rally Solo.

Both competitors are busted open from the mouth now. Fans chant for Solo as he tries to fight up from the mat. Solo blocks a kick and unloads with knee strikes of his own, dropping Boa. Solo runs and nails a senton. Solo charges with a clothesline, sending Boa over the top rope to the floor.

Fans chant “NXT!” now as the referee counts. Solo launches Boa into the steel ring steps. Solo grabs Boa but Boa counters, slamming him face-first into the announce table. Boa then sends Solo face-first into the ring post but the referee counts them both out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, Boa and Solo fight past the barrier and into the backstage area. We see Solo smack Boa over the back with a steel chair. Vic says we will try to get the cameras back there.

– Vic sends us backstage to McKenzie Mitchell and AJ Styles. He says Solo Sikoa and Boa were going at it, and that passion is what he loves about NXT, and it’s infectious to everyone… except Grayson Waller. AJ says Waller’s big talk was nervous confidence, and tonight Waller will have to step up. AJ says his Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama on Monday night, and he will ride that momentum to win the Royal Rumble and then headline WrestleMania 38, and that all begins tonight with a win over Waller as “The Grayson Waller Effect” comes to an end.

– We get a video package on how NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in last week’s Title Unification match at New Year’s Evil. We go to the parking lot and Hayes arrives in a white car with Trick Williams. They enter the building and apparently give the key to the security guarding the door. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Boa and Solo Sikoa brawling through the warehouse area of the building as officials try to get them separated. They smash each other into various objects and keep fighting. Solo tosses Boa over a bunch of production cases. Solo turns back around to face where he tossed Boa to, but he quickly goes down after taking a fireball to the face. Officials tend to Solo as he writhes in pain on the ground, clutching his face. We see Boa standing near the production cases watching, but now he’s wearing the face paint.

– Vic says Von Wagner’s suspension has been lifted and his fine has been paid.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams.

Trick takes the mic and calls one everyone to give it up for Hayes. Trick says when Hayes has gold, they both have gold. He goes on about how close they are. Hayes interrupts and says they have some serious business to get to. Hayes says last week he had one of the toughest challenges of his career, against one of his toughest opponents, Roderick Strong. Hayes calls for a moment of silence for Strong’s NXT Cruiserweight Title reign. Trick holds a t-shirt up with Strong on it, and Hayes pours out a little liquor, and says to “Rest In Piss” for all his opps.

Hayes goes on bragging about how good he is. He you can call the title what you want, but because it’s around his waist it’s The A Championship. He says you can step up and get stepped on, and that’s all it ever will be. Hayes tosses the mic and poses in the corner as the music hits. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles for the main event. Trick and Hayes pass him on the ramp and try to intimidate him but AJ keeps walking.

AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as AJ Styles makes his way in to a big pop for his NXT singles debut. AJ hits the turnbuckles to pose as fans cheer him on and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams exit the building, stopping to get his car key from security. The guard say someone else already got the keys. We see Cameron Grimes leaning against Hayes’ car. Grimes says in 2021 they would’ve caught him doing donuts in Hayes’ Bentley, but in 2022 he’s coming for Hayes’ title and going to the moon. Grimes tosses the keys to Hayes but they hit the ground and Grimes laughs, telling him don’t miss. Hayes seethes as Trick holds him back. We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller as Styles looks on. They meet in the middle of the ring and face off.

The bell rings and AJ talks some trash. Waller stalls to start but AJ finally gets his hand on him. They take it to the corner and AJ backs off. They start off slow but the crowd is hot, standing up and doing dueling chants. AJ ends up rocking Waller and working him over with strikes. AJ drops Waller and kicks the leg. AJ goes for the leg again but Waller fights back. AJ drops him with a backbreaker for a pop.

Fans continue their dueling chants as AJ keeps control and slams Waller in the middle of the ring, then drops a big knee for a 2 count. Waller turns it around in the corner and chops away on AJ now. AJ turns it right around and tosses Waller into the corner. They fight out and Waller nails a right hand but AJ comes right back with a dropkick. Waller retreats to the floor for a breather.

AJ launches himself to the apron but Waller moves, then trips AJ and he goes down face-first on the apron. Waller comes back in and nails an inverted neckbreaker over the middle rope, sending AJ to the floor. Waller runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope, leveling AJ with a big clothesline on the floor. Waller stands tall and poses at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the picture-in-picture commercial and Waller dominated during the break. Waller has AJ grounded in the middle of the ring now. AJ fights up and out now but Waller comes right back with an axe kick in the middle of the ring. Waller wastes some time and shows off, then kicks AJ’s head and taunts him, talking trash in his face. AJ rocks him in the mouth and unloads with strikes. Waller fights but runs into a boot. AJ fights off Waller’s shoulders and unloads with more strikes to drop him.

Styles with the sliding forearm to keep Waller down. AJ flies into the corner with a big right hand. AJ drops Waller again for another close 2 count. AJ calls for the Styles Clash but it’s blocked. Waller goes to the apron but AJ blocks him and knocks him to the floor. AJ launches himself over the top rope, taking Waller down on the floor for another pop. The referee counts as AJ rolls Waller back in and fans chant “NXT!” now.

Waller looks to hit the Phenomenal Forearm but Waller rolls to the apron to avoid it. Waller plays possum and rocks AJ, then drops him with a stiff forearm. Waller goes to the top and hits the flying elbow drop for another close call. Waller leaps into the corner but AJ moves and he hits the turnbuckles. Waller blocks a German suplex and they go to the mat, rolling each other up. AJ goes into the Calf Crusher submission but Waller crawls for the bottom rope and finally breaks the hold.

Fans chant “NXT!” again as AJ sits up on his knees and Waller pulls him to his feet, but is still limping. AJ focuses on the hurt leg now. Waller counter and rolls him for a 2 count. They tangle and Waller nails a sitdown powerbomb from his shoulders for a 2 count as AJ kicks out just before the pin. Waller calls for AJ’s Styles Clash and fans boo him. AJ back-drops him to block it. AJ charges but Waller sends him to the apron.

AJ with a forearm to the jaw. AJ flies for the Phenomenal Forearm but Waller ducks and retreats to the floor to avoid it. AJ rolls through but Waller runs right back in and nails a Stunner. AJ kicks out just in time. The “NXT!” chants start up again as Waller limps back to his feet, taking AJ to the corner. Waller takes AJ to the top for a superplex as fans rally for AJ. AJ slides down and pulls Waller’s legs out, sending him face-first into the turnbuckles.

Waller avoids the Styles Clash but AJ rocks him with a big strike. AJ drops Waller with a Brainbuster now. AJ goes back to the apron as fans cheer him on. AJ yells out to the crowd and then flies back into the ring with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits and fans cheer him on. We go to replays. Waller has retreated to the floor now and is looking on while down. AJ takes the mic and says he enjoyed giving Waller that ass whipping. AJ says Waller is good but he’s not phenomenal. AJ says this isn’t over yet because he wants to introduce Waller to one of his friends. The music hits and out comes LA Knight to a big pop. Waller pleads as Knight yells at him and chase shim into the ring. Waller runs in but stops at AJ, then turns back around to Knight. Knight unloads and beats Waller around the ring, then to the floor. Knight tosses Waller over the announce table as Vic and Barrett scramble. Knight brings it back into the ring and levels Waller with a clothesline, then sends him over the top rope to the floor with another clothesline. Knight stands tall to a big pop as his music hits. Waller scoots away and runs to the back. Knight and AJ face off in the middle of the ring now. It looks like they might have words but they embrace instead. AJ and Knight hit opposite corners to pose for the crowd as NXT goes off the air.

