WWE NXT Results 1/14/25

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Oba Femi, Tony D’Angelo, Ridge Holland Segment

Oba Femi: Dread it, run from it, destiny will always arrive, just like I have arrived. And now it’s time for me to take my rightful place upon the throne. You know, many of men would win something as big as this, and they would come out here and say, I never believed that I could do it. I’ve always believed I could do it. Because ever since day one, when I walked through these doors, I told everybody I was backed by destiny, and some of you thought that it was just a catchphrase, a gimmick, a joke. No, I’ve been backed by destiny all along. I was backed by destiny when I won the Breakout Tournament. I was backed by destiny when I won the North American Champion. I was backed by destiny when I become the longest reigning North American Champion. And I was definitely backed by destiny when I became the NXT Champion. Because all of this, all of this, it’s all mine now, it belongs to the ruler, and I’m going to rule how I see fit. But let’s talk about Trick Williams for a second. Let’s acknowledge Trick Williams. He put a lot of hard work towards this. He broke so many records as champion. But just like every other guy back there, Trick Williams has a ceiling, and Oba Femi has no ceiling. And regards to Eddy, Eddy is a real piece of work, isn’t he. He’s a rat, a deceiver, he’s like a cockroach that won’t die. He’s like the gum on your shoe, it won’t go away, that’s exactly what Eddy is. But Eddy, I’m going to issue you my first and final warning, you can go on and annoy someone else in this locker room, but the next time.

Tony D’Angelo: Oba, my pal, my guy, how are you doing? Hey, listen, congrats on the victory, by the way, you’re in the big seat now. So, listen, I was in the back with The Family, and we were listening to you list all of these accomplishments, but my personal favorite is you being the longest reigning North American Champion. But in my opinion, when it comes to this title, it’s The DON: 2, The Ruler: 1. See, there’s no question about it, you are the ruler, right now. But just remember, I am the one man to defeat you, and when I decide to go for that championship, you and I both know, I’m walking out of that ring, The Two Title DON.

Oba Femi: Tony, I see that you found your confidence here, that’s good for you, that’s amazing. But the last time I checked, last week, didn’t you got your ass dropped by Santa Claus? So, if I were you, I would start worrying about that North American Championship a lot more and leave me be.

Tony D’Angelo: Listen, nobody gets one on The DON without consequences. I’ll take care of Ridge Holland, don’t you worry.

Ridge Holland: Hello, Tony, good to see you again. You’re looking in a lot better shape than the last time I saw you. Oh, and before I forget, I brought you a belated Christmas gift, what do you think?

Tony D’Angelo: You know what, that’s pretty funny. You know what, let me sign that for you.

The DON and Holland starts brawling towards the backstage area. Eddy Thorpe attacks Femi from behind. Thorpe dropkicks the left knee of Femi. Thorpe viciously attacks Femi with a leather strap. Thorpe poses with the NXT Title to close this segment.

– We head back to the Men’s Locker Room where Ethan Page brags about his segment with The Rock last week. Page says that he can smell the jealousy from the locker room. Dante Chen tells Page that nobody wants him in the locker room after what he did to Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander. Dante shoves Ethan after he jokes about breaking Je’Von’s jaw. Dante is going to AVA’s Office to make this match official.

First Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

STILL TO COME

– Meta Four vs. The Unholy Union In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Roxanne Perez Segment

– Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. OTM w/Jaida Parker For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

