– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter on the stage with the trophy for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They get hyped up and mention The Shaman, Riddle. They go on and the crowd gets behind them as they head to the ring. Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Tournament Match: MSK vs. Jacket Time

MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter go right to the ring for tonight’s opener. Out next comes Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winners of this bout will face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the next round.

Fans chant for Jacket Time as Carter and Kushida go at it to start. Vic announces the Vengeance Day special for February 15. Lee comes in but Jiro ends up taking control as he tags in. Jiro and Lee trade offense and counters, showing each other up. More back and forth now. Jacket Time runs wild on Lee. Kushida is legal now as fans continue chanting for Jacket Time.

Jiro tags back in for another double team to Lee. MSK double teams Jiro now and Carter hits a Bronco Buster but gets booed. Carter for a close 2 count as Kushida breaks the pin up. MSK ends up taking control and leveling Jiro with a big double team, then posing on the apron together as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Carter turns it around on Jiro with big power moves, including a bridging German suplex. Carter continues running wild and hits a Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Jiro mounts offense on Lee. Jiro can’t get the pin and can’t believe Lee kicked out. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Jacket Time runs wild on Lee with a double team until Carter makes the save. They toss Carter to the floor as fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Lee blocks a double team and drops Kushida. Jiro goes back to the top but misses a big Swanton as Lee moves out of the way.

Kushida and Carter tag in at the same time. Carter with a big jumping knee strike. Lee comes in to double team Kushida but he gets his knees up and goes into the Hoverboard Lock. Carter resists but Kushida tightens the hold. Carter rams Kushida into the turnbuckles to break the hold, and in comes Lee for a big double team from the corner for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall as the music hits. They will now face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the semi-finals. Fans chant “that was awesome!” as MSK and Jacket Time show respect to each other.

– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are backstage. Zoey is disappointed she won’t be cleared in time for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and says Shirai needs to find a new partner. She says Shirai has done everything else in NXT and it would be awesome to put her name on the Dusty Cup. Shirai doesn’t want a new partner. Stark wonders if this means Shirai likes her. Tiffany Stratton walks up and insults Stark’s outfit, saying she found it on the clearance rack. Stratton says Shirai will have plenty of time to find a new partner after she defeats her tonight. Stratton walks off and Shirai rants in Japanese.

– We go back to the arena and MSK is celebrating around the Dusty Classic trophy, but the music hits and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They trade a few looks with MSK and the group heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video with Cameron Grimes issuing a warning to Tony D’Angelo ahead of tonight’s #1 contender’s match. Grimes says he will be the one to challenge NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes at Vengeance Day. We see Hayes and Trick Williams arriving to the building moments ago. They had singer OllieJayy arriving with them, and she will be performing her NXT theme song tonight. We go back to the ring and Escobar has the mic. He says each and every week, ever since NXT Champion Bron Breakker has shown his face, everyone in the back mocks him, because of his father and his uncle, especially because of his family’s poor math skills, and then when the jokes are done, everyone tells Bron how special he is and how he will be a huge star some day, some even have the nerve to call him a huge star right now. Escobar says he will not do that. He prides himself on being real from the start because that’s a trait passed down to him by his father.

Escobar says he and Bron come from similar upbringings, which is why Bron and his family don’t impress or intimidate Escobar. He says the truth is, he doesn’t like Bron, actually he despises Bron, and how fast he got here, how he’s been giving all these opportunities, but most of all, he despises that Bron won the NXT Title before him. He says Bron has only been here a few months and already makes him sick. The sirens interrupt and out comes the NXT Champion to a big pop and some barking from the crowd.

Bron says let’s get to it. He thinks Santos is a great Superstar but he’s insecure, and needs the others in Legado del Fantasma by his side. Bron admits they did grow up like each other but his family taught him to face business head on and Santos’ family taught him to… Santos yells at Bron to keep his family out of his mouth. Bron hushes him and says the champ is speaking now. Bron tells Santos to issue the challenge and he will accept. Santos says Bron has a big target on his back for someone who is always alone. Santos says he does things on his own time and when he’s ready, Bron will know. Fans boo. Legado del Fantasma exits the ring now. Mendoza and Wilde try to attack Bron but he fights them off and clears the ring to a pop. Escobar talks trash from the entrance-way while Bron yells back at him from the ring, challenging him to come fight.

– We get a video package on tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match between Boa and Solo Sikoa. Back to commercial.

No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match: Boa vs. Solo Sikoa

Back from the break and out comes Solo Sikoa for tonight’s No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match. Boa suddenly attacks him from behind with kendo stick shots to start the match.

The bell rings as Boa, wearing his paint, beats Solo into the ring, continuing the attack with kendo stick shots. Fans rally for Solo but Boa keeps him down. Boa brings steel chairs from under the ring, sliding them in now. A trash can is also tossed in. Boa runs in but Solo catches him with a Samoan Drop onto a chair. We see the burn marks on Solo’s face from the recent fireball attack.

Boa and Solo both wedge steel chairs into the turnbuckles. They turn back around and face off, and both leap for the same chair that’s in the middle of the ring. They struggle for the chair and Boa gets it, nailing Solo in the gut and over the back to beat him down. Boa with more chair shots while Solo is down. He tosses the chair and delivers knee strikes tot he gut now. Boa with a big double underhook suplex onto the trash can for a 2 count.

Boa goes to ringside and stands a table up now. Solo follows and decks him with a right hand. They brawl over to the backstage area now as the referee follows. Solo drops Boa and delivers a chair shot over the back. They continue brawling into the backstage area. Boa blocks a shot into a bunch of ladders, then sends Solo into the standing ladders. Boa dominates ome more and tips two ladders over on Solo’s back. Boa with a ladder shot to the gut now. Boa charges with a ladder but Solo moves. Solo beats Boa up against a garage door now, then rams a ladder into him with a tackle.

Solo with a 2 count on the concrete. We hear fans chanting in the arena. Solo charges with a shoulder but he hits the garage door as Boa moves. Boa works Solo against the steel door some more, kicking and punching. Boa screams out. Solo exits the regular door to the outside area but apparently locks it as Boa can’t follow him. Boa starts raising the garage door now. Solo is waiting for him with a fire extinguisher spray to the face.

Solo beats Boa back to the ringside area, then rolls him into the ring as fans cheer them on. Solo wedges a steel chair into the corner. He sends Boa face-first into the wedged chair, then into another wedged chair, and then into the third wedged chair. Solo drops Boa and goes to the top now as fans rally. Boa leaps and hits the top rope, knocking Solo to the floor. Boa slams Solo face-first into the announce table. Boa with kicks against the table now. Boa charges but Solo slams him into the announce table with a Samoan Drop.

Solo stands a table next to the announce table now. He knocks Boa on top of the regular table. Solo goes back to the top turnbuckle in the ring, then leaps out to the floor and puts Boa through a regular table with a big Uso Splash. The referee counts and Solo gets the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo and Boa are both still down as the music hits and the referee checks on them. We go to replays. Solo stands tall now as fans cheer him on.

– We see Duke Hudson backstage. He heads to the ring and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Imperium. Gunther is named after the grandfather who introduced him to the sport, and he’s leaving the past behind to move forward with his own identity. NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are honored to be led by this man. The former WALTER officially introduces his new name to end the segment.

Duke Hudson vs. Guru Raaj

We go back to the ring and out comes Duke Hudson. Guru Raaj is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and Hudson immediately levels Raaj with a big boot. Hudson mounts Raaj with lefts and rights. Hudson takes it to the corner and unloads with more offense as fans chant “Duke-y sucks!” at him. Hudson keeps control and drops Raaj with a big sidewalk slam in the middle of the ring. Hudson goes on and nails a big Razor’s Edge powerbomb for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: Duke Hudson

– After the match, Hudson stands tall as the music hits. Dante Chen comes out with a mic and says he will give Hudson the respect Hudson didn’t give him last week, by letting him know… here I come. Chen rushes the ring and they start brawling. Referees hit the ring to break it up but Hudson takes Chen’s leg out. Hudson exits the ring as officials tend to Chen.

– Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta are backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. It appears there may be some tension at first but they’re one step closer to winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Kay Lee Ray walks up with her bat and looks forward to tonight’s match with Toxic Attraction and taking their titles.

Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta and Kay Lee Ray

We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma is backstage with McKenzie. She asks why Santos Escobar didn’t accept NXT Champion Bron Breakker’s challenge to come back and fight. Raul Mendoza rants in Spanish. Santos says Bron needs to find out what happens when you disrespect Legado del Fantasma, and he will get what he has coming to him. Santos says Bron has to fight Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde one way or the other, and he likely won’t be able to find a partner since he’s the champ and no one likes him. They taunt Bron some more and say they are staying a little longer tonight. They walk off and we go back to the ring to Kay Lee Ray wrapping her entrance, baseball bat in hand. Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell are also out in the ring.

Persia and Rose start things off. KLR wants Rose but Rose wants Persia to stay in. KLR tags in but Rose tags put, bringing Jayne in. KLR and Jayne look to go at it but in comes Indi to start. Indi drops Jayne for a quick pin attempt. Jayne fights Indi off and nails a running knee. Jayne works Indi over in the corner and Dolin tags in to take over. Hartwell counters and rolls Dolin up for 2. Dolin keeps control in the corner now, tagging in Rose. Rose with a big suplex to Indi and some showing off.

Rose with a cheap shot to KLR on the apron. Indi takes advantage and rolls Rose up for a 2 count. Indi tags in Persia for a big double team on Rose. Rose kicks out at 2. KLR begs to be tagged in but Rose runs away from her. KLR ends up getting some offense in on Rose and sending her to the floor. Toxic Attraction argues with Pirotta and Hartwell at ringside now. KLR leaps from the top and takes out Toxic Attraction at ringside for a big pop. KLR and Jayne go at it in the ring now. Pirotta tags back in and stomps away on Jayne in the corner. Indi tags in and takes over. Jayne turns it around but runs into a big boot. Toxic Attraction with cheap shots to Indi while the referee is distracted. Jayne follows up with more offense, then a senton for a 2 count. Dolin tags back in and keeps the offense going on Hartwell. Dolin kicks Hartwell in the face several times. They make more quick tags to keep Indi in their corner. Rose works Indi over now, dropping her in the middle of the ring.

Rose knocks KLR off the apron with another cheap shot. Indi takes advantage and catches Rose with a sidewalk slam. Jayne runs in and stops Indi from tagging. Persia looks to tag but Rose yanks her off the apron. Dolin tags in and unloads with more kicks to Indi for another close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose is working Indi over some more. Jayne tags in and keeps control. Jayne with a neckbreaker for another close 2 count. Jayne shows frustration now, yelling at Indi. Indi goes at it with Jayne and finally drops her. Dolin and Persia tag in and Persia runs wild with offense. Persia launches Dolin into the turnbuckle, then hits a big German suplex for a 2 count as Jayne makes the save. Indi with a Spinebuster to Jayne.

Rose runs in with a big knee to Indi. KLR comes in and decks Rose. KLR grabs her bat and stalks Rose in the ring with it now, backing her against the ropes. Rose scrambles to the floor but KLR follows. She swings the bat and hits the ring post as Rose dodges it. KLR stalks Rose around the ring and misses another bat shot.

KLR and Rose disappear into the backstage area now. Pirotta rocks Dolin and goes fore a big suplex but Dolin counters with a roll-up for 2. Persia comes right back with a big boot to Dolin. Persia scoops Dolin to her shoulders and plants her face-first in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell and Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, Pirotta and Hartwell stand tall as the music hits.

– We get a pre-recorded video package on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Enofe wants Blade to ask out Mandy Rose when they win the Dusty Classic, but Blade says he’d have no chance. Enofe goes on about how everyone said they had no chance to get where they are. They go on about winning the tournament and then winning the NXT Tag Team Titles, and Enofe says Blade can ask out Rose, while he asks out both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Tournament Match: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

We go back to the ring for the final first round match in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Out first comes The Grizzled Young Veterans – Zack Gibson and James Drake. They head to the ring and we go back to commercial.

